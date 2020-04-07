Construction in New York limps forward despite shutdown order

After initially deeming all construction workers essential employees, New York state reversed course on March 27 and ordered work to stop at most construction sites until at least the end of April.

DEVELOPMENT has ground to a halt across New York City. Or has it?

After initially deeming all construction workers essential employees as the coronavirus inundated the city, New York state reversed course on March 27 and ordered work to stop at most construction sites until at least the end of April.

Included in the order were several important exceptions. "Essential" projects - such as hospitals and homeless shelters - were allowed to go forward, according to an executive order from governor Andrew Cuomo. But in a city where construction projects often fall into several categories and where the real estate industry still has clout despite its struggles, the stop-work order has been met with confusion and resistance.

Last Friday, the city's Department of Buildings, which is responsible for implementing the governor's directive, released an interactive map showing all of the ongoing "essential" projects around the city in an effort to distinguish the essential from the nonessential, and warned that "noncompliance will lead to a violation and fines of up to US$10,000".

But even as developers publicly said that keeping contractors healthy and curbing the coronavirus' spread is the priority, some are privately complaining that the patchwork of new rules is a mess. And many are busily trying to make their case to officials that their projects, whether condos or rentals, serve a vital interest and should be exempt from the shutdown. A day after the order took effect, the Department of Buildings had received more than 900 such appeals, a spokesperson said.

"There's a feeling that not everybody is being treated the same," said Steve Kliegerman, president of Halstead Property Development Marketing, which works with many developers. "You're hearing, 'Why is it fair that they can continue and I can't?'"

One building type included on the "essential" list is affordable housing - a much broader category than it appears. Because most large rental projects offer at least some below-market-rate units, which allow them to win tax abatements, luxury developments that may not seem like affordable housing are greenlighted too. All told, more than 300 affordable projects can continue, according to the Department of Buildings.

Condos, which tend to be market rate, do not appear as able to exploit loopholes. Over the past few days, workers at condo sites have been tying down lumber and checking water pumps to prepare for extended closures that could hurt a foundering residential sector. But developers are testing exceptions for them as well. Some condo sites squeeze rental units, including affordable ones, among their for-sale apartments. One such project, Waterline Square, a three-tower project in Manhattan from GID Development Group, is still moving forward, according to the new Department of Buildings map.

Developers of rental housing may be best positioned to maintain business as usual during the shutdown, because many large rental projects under construction plan to offer some affordable-housing units. The units allow the developers to take advantage of property tax abatements created by the 2017 Affordable New York state housing programme. Under the programme, tax breaks are typically awarded when 30 per cent of the units in a building are made available for below-market-rate rents.

Many projects that are forced to wind down are doing so slowly. While that might frustrate those worried about public health, developers said that the gradual pace, which is permitted under the state order, is important to ensure that sites do not become hazards.

At Rose Hill, a 123-unit condo from Rockefeller Group in Manhattan, contractors continued to mill behind dark green fences last week, tackling a list of tasks before walking away, including dismantling a tower crane, a previously scheduled task that had taken on new urgency.

"Aside from folks working to oversee the safe shutdown of the site, we've followed orders and ceased construction," said Meg Brod, a Rockefeller senior vice-president. The US$300 million project, at 30 East 29th Street, is supposed to open this fall.

At the XI, a two-tower condo complex with 236 apartments near the High Line, where 800 construction workers are employed, work continued last week despite the order from Albany.

Questions remain about whether construction should stop at the full-block site, which contains a 137-room hotel. Hotels have been deemed an essential construction type because they can serve as housing for medical workers.

"We are in dialogue with agencies about what work can continue past this week," said Ziel Feldman, chairman of HFZ Capital Group, the XI's developer. "It's all about the health of the individual worker. If the powers that be think it's unsafe for people to continue working, then of course, that's everybody's priority."

Regular patrols of construction sites, to prevent fires and other safety hazards, are also permitted, lawyers said. But if developers of non-essential projects are caught, for example, hoisting I-beams into place, they face fines and a stop-work order that police could enforce.

Under state order, construction sites are urged to enforce social distancing in elevators and during lunch breaks. One developer who spoke anonymously to discuss a sensitive issue said he was uncomfortable requiring construction workers to leave their homes and come to sites that can be crowded and unsanitary.

Others are trying to strike a balance between business interests, housing needs and public health.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to keep construction in motion at key projects that have an affordable component, but only if it's in the best interest of the city and the safety of its citizens," Mitchell Moinian, a principal of the development firm Moinian Group, said in a statement. Moinian is codeveloping PLG, a 467-unit rental project in Brooklyn where 141 units, about 30 per cent, will be affordable.

Also hanging over the shutdown are questions about whether projects - which are still on the hook for tax, insurance and loan interest payments - can financially sustain a long pause.

Banks typically do not release construction funds until developers complete certain elements, like the foundation or steel structure, and missing deadlines can endanger loans, lawyers say. NYTIMES