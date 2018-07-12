You are here

Home > Real Estate

Convene raises US$152m to fuel expansion

New York-based real estate startup intends to use its latest cash infusion to expand the business both in the US and globally, says CEO
Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180712_UWCONVENE12_3498379.jpg
"Convene is bigger than co-working - we think about the workplace as an ecosystem and we're trying to transform and humanise the whole experience." - Ryan Simonetti (above), Convene co-founder and CEO.

New York

CONVENE, a New York-based real estate startup that specialises in flexible meeting and working space, has raised US$152 million from investors including Revolution Growth.

This is according to its two co-founders, Brookfield Property Partners and the Durst Organization.

The Series D round values the company at more than US$500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revolution, RXR Realty, David Rubenstein's Declaration Capital and QuadReal Property Group are among the company's new investors, while existing investor ArrowMark Partners led the round and was joined by other earlier Convene investors including Brookfield, Durst, Conversion Venture Capital and Elysium Management.

Convene, founded in 2009, rents meeting and event space out by the hour or for as long as multiple days, and co-working space for a minimum of 12 months, with an average commitment of two years.

The company intends to use its latest cash infusion to expand the business both in the US and globally, ultimately establishing a presence in every major metropolitan area, said co-founder and chief executive officer Ryan Simonetti.

It is currently eyeing London as its first overseas outpost and sixth city, after New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

The company's goal is to increase its footprint from 582,000 square feet under management today to 700,000 square feet by the end of the year, and 1.7 million square feet in 10 cities by the end of next year.

London is the only non-US city in the company's sights within the next 18 months, Mr Simonetti revealed.

He declined to comment on the valuation figure.

"Convene is bigger than co-working - we think about the workplace as an ecosystem and we're trying to transform and humanise the whole experience," he said in an interview.

Amenities, beyond core hospitality and catering, include screenings of sporting events such as the World Cup, yoga and shadowboxing sessions, and wine and Scotch tastings.

Another recent offering, for tenants at Manhattan's One World Trade Center, was "an afternoon of tea and English charm", with a Harney & Sons representative teaching attendees how to brew the perfect cup of tea.

Convene sees itself as a partner to landlords, many of whom are among its investors.

Ben Brown, a Brookfield executive vice president, said Convene improves the values of its office towers, in part because its services and amenities can be used by other tenants.

"For landlords, it's a perfect marriage because it solves an issue that arises as our end customers seek more flexibility in the size and scale of their footprints," he noted.

Mr Brown added that there's enough space for Convene and its larger, better-known rivals, such as WeWork, to thrive, especially because their business models are different.

Different from WeWork, more than half of Convene's revenue comes from mature, established companies with US$1 billion-plus in revenue or more than 1,000 employees - including Barclays plc, Comcast and Ernst & Young Global, Mr Simonetti said.

Convene offers its hospitality capabilities as a standalone service and can earn fees directly from landlords without having to sign a lease.

It's also planning on "activating" vast empty spaces such as lobbies, through the addition of its coffee service, known as For Five.

RXR CEO Scott Rechler, who was compelled to launch a property technology-focused fund partly because of Convene, said he believes the company will help his firm transform buildings to meet the needs of 21st century tenants.

He's especially excited about Convene's technology platform, known as Elevate, which will give landlords data on tenants' use of space, among other things.

Mr Simonetti said the company aims to introduce a single app that allows tenants to book a meeting room, order food, add guests to building security and use other services.

Chris Kelly, Convene's president and co-founder, said he expects the technology to accelerate the company's growth.

"If co-working is an element of the shared economy, everything that has happened to date has been in analog," he pointed out.

"We really want to build the connective tissue in a building that connects people, places, services, systems and things."

Steven Murray, a managing partner at Revolution Growth, said his firm invested in Convene in part because of its similarity to its bets on fast-casual restaurant concepts such as Sweetgreen and Cava.

"It has a traditional real estate component but, in this case, it's disrupting the way people interface with their work space," he said.

Convene isn't the only co-working company attracting investment. WeWork recently held talks to raise funds at a valuation of US$35 billion.

Knotel, which has a presence in New York, San Francisco and London, closed a US$70 million Series B round in April that valued it at US$500 million. Industrious, in February, raised US$80 million in a Series C round at an undisclosed valuation.

Mr Simonetti said Convene may one day join its landlord partners and WeWork - which has been buying office space, including the Lord & Taylor building in Manhattan - in making purchases.

"At some point in the future, it may make sense for us to launch a property fund," he added. "But that isn't in our strategic plan for the next six to 12 months." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

LHN clinches first management service project in Myanmar

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

June condo, HDB rents fall as volumes drop

Oxley deputy CEO buys 2.5 million shares

UK builder expects pre-tax gain to rise 9% amid slowdown

Casa Sophia in District 9 up for collective sale at S$36m

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
3 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening