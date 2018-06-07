You are here

Home > Real Estate

Cooling measures working in some Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore: S&P housing report

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 4:26 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

doc70h62qb2rpejnomhbum_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Cooling measures and an accommodative monetary policy have helped to control house-price inflation in Singapore among other Asia-Pacific nations, a housing report published by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) on Thursday has found. 

COOLING measures and an accommodative monetary policy have helped to control house-price inflation in Singapore among other Asia-Pacific nations, a housing report published by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) on Thursday has found. 

The study noted that mortgage credit expanded across the region, albeit at a slower pace compared to six months ago, while monetary policy remains highly accommodative - which has lowered mortgage interest rates, and eased mortgage financing conditions. 

"At the same time, cooling measures have been imposed to tame house prices in place in several markets in the region. These policies have had some success in controlling house price inflation in China and Singapore," economists at S&P said. 

Among other things, the report also highlighted that public housing in Singapore is still undergoing "mild price declines", while the private residential market improved in the first quarter this year following a long period of price falls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said S&P Asia-Pacific economist Vishrut Rana: "Out of the markets we cover, prices in the latest quarter only fell in three places: mainland China's tier-one markets, public housing in Singapore, and Sydney."

Australian residential property markets appear to have slowed, particularly in Sydney, where additional housing supply is in the pipeline, the report said.

"Several residential market indicators including residential transactions and housing starts are showing cyclical downturn. Macroprudential policies have been effective in slowing down new mortgage borrowing, particularly by investors."

In China, tight house-price cooling measures in tier-one cities led to property prices decreasing slightly for the first three months this year, and cooling measures in tier-two cities while milder than those in tier-one cities, remained very stringent, S&P said.

Although mortgage credit growth has slowed partly due to these measures, China's residential mortgage market is still expanding at the fastest rate in the region, the report noted. 

Conversely, stringent price-cooling measures in Hong Kong have not been very effective in slowing house-price inflation due to strong property demand.

"Hong Kong's residential property market stands out in the region for being unstoppable," said Mr Rana.  

Nonetheless, taken together, residential property markets in the Asia-Pacific region have remain resilient since October - thanks to favourable economic conditions, tight labour markets, and an accommodative monetary policy, S&P noted. 

Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX

Foreigners are snapping up New Zealand homes while they can

Ascendas-Singbridge, Temasek to invest 20b rupees in Indian logistics, industrial centres

Three freehold plots up for sale

Airbnb culls Japan listings ahead of new rental law

FEC International buys Royal Oak Residence for S$93m

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-housing-1805.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX

Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS partners IFC to spur green bond market in Asia

Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research sees HPHT selldown as overblown

file6ucycr20x351d7wepbhl.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Financier Jho Low to help in Malaysia's probe into 1MDB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening