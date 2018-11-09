You are here

Corner 999-year leasehold shophouse in Serangoon Gardens for sale at S$25m

The two-storey non-conservation shophouse sits on land zoned for commercial use
Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181109_SHOP9_3612017.jpg
Approved for permanent "restaurant" use on the ground floor and "shop" use for the upper floor, the property is fully tenanted. The ground floor is leased to an Indian restaurant while the upper floor is leased to a beauty salon.
PHOTO: JLL

Singapore

A 999-YEAR leasehold corner shophouse in Serangoon Gardens is up for sale with an indicative guide price of S$25 million.

The two-storey non-conservation shophouse, located at 56 Serangoon Garden Way, occupies a land area of 2,122 square

