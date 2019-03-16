You are here

Council for Estate Agencies to get new head on April 24

Sat, Mar 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THE Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) will have a new executive director on April 24 when Lim Chee Hwee from the Municipal Services Office (MSO) takes up the post.

Mr Lim, who is currently senior director of the programmes division at MSO, will take over the CEA top job

