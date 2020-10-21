You are here

Council for Estate Agencies to have three new members from Oct 22

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 4:37 PM
THE Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) will have three new council members with effect from Oct 22, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and CEA said in a joint press statement on Wednesday.

The new members are LVM Law Chambers Senior Counsel and managing director Lok Vi Ming, Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) chief executive officer (CEO) and key executive officer Ong Choon Fah and Thomas Tan, Singapore Estate Agents Association president and Life Mastery Academy chief learning officer.

OrangeTee & Tie executive director and key executive officer Michael Tan will step down at the end of his term on Oct 21.

CEA will reappoint its president Quek See Tiat, along with nine other members, MND and CEA said.

The nine reappointed members are:

- Lim Chee Hwee, CEA executive director;

- Mike Chan Hein Wah, Housing and Development Board deputy CEO;

- Loy York Jiun, Consumers Association of Singapore executive director;

- Mohamed Abdul Akbar Mohamed Abdul Kader, Nan Guan Construction managing director;

- Ng Boon Yew, Raffles Campus Group executive chairman;

- Deborah Ong, PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore partner and international team leader (global assurance quality - inspections group);

- Sin Lye Chong, Urban Redevelopment Authority group director for land sales and administration and group director for corporate resources;

- Tan Pei Shan, National Research Foundation executive director of policy and planning; and

- Tan Tee Khoon, PropertyGuru Group Singapore country manager.

All appointments are for a two-year term until Oct 21, 2022.

