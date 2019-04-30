You are here

Home > Real Estate

Countrywide warns on earnings as Brexit dents buyer confidence

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:19 PM

[BENGALURU] Countrywide Plc said uncertainty around Britain's impending exit from the European Union had hit residential and commercial property markets, prompting the nation's largest estate agent to warn of a shortfall in its first-half earnings.

Countrywide said it now expects first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items to be about 5 million pounds (S$8.08 million) lower than 2018.

The company had earlier forecast adjusted core earnings to be about 3 million pounds to 5 million pounds lower.

Countrywide, which was founded in 1986 and runs 60 high street brands including Hamptons International, Bairstow Eves and Bridgfords, said ongoing uncertainties surrounding Brexit had weighed heavily on consumer confidence as a whole.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"For Countrywide, this (Brexit) uncertainty is affecting the residential and commercial property markets, particularly in London and the South," the company said in a statement.

The cooling real estate market has compounded problems for the company, which has been working to recover from a botched 2015 restructuring that led to four profit warnings and a share issue.

Countrywide said measures to control costs would help in the second half of the year, adding it expects annual adjusted core earnings to be broadly in line with its expectations. In 2018, adjusted earnings had halved to 32.7 million pounds.

Last year, Countrywide launched a three-year plan to rebuild expertise and staffing levels in its sales and lettings and financial services businesses after its 2015 restructuring led to the loss of experienced staff.

REUTERS

Real Estate

JTC puts 0.83 ha Gul Circle industrial site up for tender

Hong Kong's March home prices rise at fastest pace since September 2016

Marriott to launch luxury home-sharing platform

Chinese developers push land prices up as credit, purchase rules ease

CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

doc7551z5ahn9k6l7fvfho_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening