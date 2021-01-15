You are here

Courts Singapore taking up Robinsons' former Heeren space

Flagship store will take up six storeys of retail podium and open by Q1 2022
Fri, Jan 15, 2021
Courts is to take up the 189,000 sq ft space at The Heeren, which was home to Robinsons department store until it closed its doors to shoppers for the last time on Dec 16.
“With our upcoming flagship store, we are excited to do our part for the overall retail sector by bringing back the energy and vibrancy of a delightful customer experience.” - Matthew Hoang (above), Courts Asia’s group chief operating officer and country CEO of Courts Singapore
Singapore

COURTS Singapore on Thursday revealed plans to open a new flagship store spanning six storeys of The Heeren's retail podium.

Located along Orchard Road, the 189,000 square foot space was home to Robinsons department store before it closed its doors to shoppers for the...

