You are here

Home > Real Estate

Covid-19 pushes real estate into the future

Some products, ideas that could remain after Covid-19 ends include robotic furniture, healthier buildings
Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201116_NEW_YORK_4327701.jpg
The best way to justify exorbitant prices is no longer the building's amenity package. Rather, it is peace of mind walking from the lobby to the living room.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

THE coronavirus could be the crisis that finally propels the tech-averse real estate industry into the 21st century.

Location matters less now that the office is the kitchen. Size matters more now that everyone is at home.

And the best way to justify exorbitant...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is still keen on acquisitions

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital launch

Philippine mall titan quickens shift to China-style mixed retail

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Manhattan office glut grows as landlords face resurgent pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Branded Content
Leadership & Management

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

What if there was a programme that could help your company grow, even in this challenging Covid-19 climate?

Nov 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Garage

Robo-adviser StashAway expands to UAE

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to tap the growing mass affluent segment in...

Nov 15, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

CATALIST-LISTED entertainment group mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, sank into the red in the first six...

Nov 15, 2020 06:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Centurion Corp Q3 revenue down by 11.2% as pandemic hits student housing market

MAINBOARD-LISTED dormitory operator Centurion Corp's third-quarter revenue was dragged down by student housing...

Nov 15, 2020 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, said that it is ready to work with all investors to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 65.7% on Covid-19 pandemic

Covid pushes real estate into the future

Cathay Cineplexes owner mm2 Asia posts H1 net loss as virus shutters movie theatres

The Linq @ Beauty World sells 96% of residential units in digital weekend launch

Sias will work with all suitors to support Hyflux perp holders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for