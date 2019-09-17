You are here

Home > Real Estate

Coworking spaces in Singapore tripled since 2015 to 3.7m sq ft: Colliers

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 1:22 PM
UPDATED Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 2:49 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

COWORKING spaces now take up 3.7 million square feet (sq ft) in net lettable area (NLA) of Singapore's commercial space, tripling from 1.2 million sq ft in 2015 to become one of the top six occupier sectors, said Colliers International.

The top occupier sector in the Singapore CBD (central business district) Grade A office space are financial services, followed by professional services, technology, media and telecommunications, resources, energy and commodities, consumer, then flexible workspace.

Colliers' research projects the NLA for flexible workspaces to grow by 24 per cent in 2019, driven by demand from multinational corporations on top of new start-ups. The sector has also seen a 36 per cent growth in compound annual growth rate by NLA.

That being said, pace of growth might slow to 15 per cent due to a higher base and tighter vacancies, the real estate firm said in a report out on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Flexible workspaces now account for 5 per cent of Central Business District (CBD) Premium and Grade A offices, said the report.

In terms of distribution, 83 per cent of flexible workspace resides in the CBD, 12 per cent in the city fringe and 5 per cent in the suburban area.

Within the CBD, 52 per cent of coworking spaces are located in Raffles Place or New Downtown, followed by 22 per cent at Shenton Way or Tanjong Pagar. City Hall takes up 16 per cent of the distribution, while Orchard Road takes up 7 per cent and Beach Road and Bugis takes up 3 per cent.

When it comes to market share, the leading coworking operator in Singapore is WeWork which holds a 22 per cent share of the pie or 850,000 sq ft in portfolio size.

Next is IWG at 16.6 per cent with 640,000 sq ft, followed by JustGroup at 12.8 per cent and 498,000 sq ft.

After consolidation in the sector, the top seven operators now hold 65 per cent of the market share, with the top three – WeWork, IWG, and JustGroup – sitting on 51 per cent of the space.

Colliers said bigger operators have been scaling up their portfolios aggressively, while some of the smaller operators with no economies of scale were either acquired or squeezed out. Based on its research, most of the closures came from small-sized, single-space operators, with an average floor space of 7,500 sq ft.

Colliers’ head of research Tricia Song said Singapore is considered “one of the most mature” markets in Asia for flexible workspace. She added: “We believe it will continue to advance and expand, given the still-low penetration rate of 5 per cent."

Due to the competitive landscape, average desk cost fell 12 per cent to US$573 per month, from a year ago. Colliers added that desk rates could also decline further, with lower space allocation per desk to maintain margins. This is due to a trend seen in London which is regarded as the most mature flexible market in the world.

To expand, operators may also expand into fringe areas of the retail or hotel space due to tight vacancy in the CBD.

Continued consolidation is expected in the industry through continued collaboration between landlords and flexible workspace operations; as well as mergers and acquisitions among smaller operators, or international operators looking to enter new markets.

The outlook on the sector would also “change significantly” should conventional landlords launch their own coworking products and enter the market as opposed to offering long-term leases to established operators.

Real Estate

Posh pollution - the exclusive London neighbourhoods with toxic air

China's home price growth slows, developers seen cutting prices

China's August home prices rise 0.5% m-o-m, annual growth slowest in nearly a year

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

Mapletree and its Reit to buy US$1.37b of data centres

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly