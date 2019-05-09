You are here

Home > Real Estate

CPF, HDB housing loan rules for buying older properties updated

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 5:26 PM
nishar@sph.com.sgNisha_BT

HOME buyers will now have greater flexibility to use their CPF when buying older homes as long as the remaining lease of the property can cover the buyer until they turn at least 95 years of age.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that rules on CPF usage and HDB housing loans have been updated to provide increased flexibility for Singaporeans to buy a home for life.

If the remaining lease of the property is at least 20 years and covers the buyer until they turn 95 years of age, buyers can use their CPF to pay for the property up to the valuation limit of the property. This applies to both HDB flats and private property. There will still be a minimum lease requirement for the use of CPF for property purchases - this is being lowered to 20 years from the current 30 years. 

For older HDB flats, buyers will be able to take an HDB housing loan of up to the full 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) limit if the remaining lease of the flat can cover the buyer up to the age of 95. If the remaining lease of the flat does not meet that criteria, the buyer can still take an HDB loan but the LTV limit will be pro-rated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prior to this, buyers of HDB flats faced restrictions on the amount of HDB housing loan they could secure to buy a flat with a remaining lease of less than 60 years.

The new rules kick in from May 10. 

Meanwhile, to ensure they secure a basic level of retirement income, CPF members will need to have a property with sufficient remaining lease to cover them until the age of 95 before they can withdraw their CPF savings above the basic retirement sum (BRS).

Previously, CPF members above the age of 55 could withdraw their CPF savings above the BRS if they owned a property with a remaining lease of at least 30 years.

Real Estate

British govt to spend £200m fixing cladding on 170 high-rise buildings

HDB resale volume up 16.5% in April as resale prices slip 0.4%: SRX

UK housing market shows scant sign of recovery in April: RICS

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal: URA

Woodleigh Residences set for May 11 sales launch

Rich Capital to pay S$33.7m instead of S$44m for acquisition of 2 building firms

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

AK_hdb_0905.jpg
May 9, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale volume up 16.5% in April as resale prices slip 0.4%: SRX

May 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore life insurance sector sees 1% rise in new business premiums for Q1 to S$937.2m: LIA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening