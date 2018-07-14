You are here
Creating a competitive and transparent real estate market
Market transparency allows investors and corporate occupiers to make decisions with confidence. By Chris Fossick
SINGAPORE is Asia's most transparent market, and is well positioned to join the United Kingdom and the United States in the "Highly Transparent" tier as it advances in sustainability, proptech and open-data initiatives.
Based on our Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI), Singapore
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg