Cromwell Property gets offer for 29% stake from ARA

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 1:50 PM

[BENGALURU] Australia's Cromwell Property Group said on Tuesday it had received a takeover bid from its largest shareholder, ARA Asset Management, for 29 per cent of its stapled securities.

Under the offer, made via ARA Real Estate Investors 28, the shareholder has offered to buy 29 out of every 100 Cromwell stapled security not already owned by ARA at A$0.90 per security. The acquisition will take ARA's stake to 52.6 per cent.

The offer price represents a premium of 3.4 per cent to Cromwell's last close of A$0.87 on Monday.

Singapore's ARA said it intends to make changes in Cromwell's board on obtaining sufficient holding in it.

"A refreshed board with a clear proprietorial focus will bring necessary experience and provide appropriate oversight of Cromwell management," ARA said in a statement.

Cromwell, in a separate statement, noted the "unsolicited" and "opportunistic" offer, and advised its shareholders to not take any action.

REUTERS

