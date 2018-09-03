You are here

Home > Real Estate
BT EXCLUSIVE

Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20180903_YODENNIS3_3549670.jpg
Mr Yeo is currently serving out his gardening leave at rival firm CBRE

Singapore

PROPERTY veteran Dennis Yeo has been appointed chief executive of Cushman & Wakefield Singapore and South-east Asia.

Mr Yeo will begin helming the property consultancy in December. His appointment comes after Steve Saul, former managing director for Cushman &

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6yskg59gnf615xir7aqg.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

BT_20180901_HHBRUNCH1NEW_3548023.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Brunch

Frankenscience or fearless medicine?

BT_20180901_MRMARKET1_3549122.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
2 Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019
3 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
4 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
5 Keppel pares stake in Keppel DC Reit by 4.08% for S$74.96m, recognises S$17m gain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yskg59gnf615xir7aqg.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Price-quality evaluation to be default approach for govt procurement tenders

bankfile.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending cools in July

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

China's August manufacturing outperforms expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening