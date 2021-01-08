You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

C&W's Christine Li to join Knight Frank; Colliers hires JLL's Joseph Yee

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

pjimage (13).jpg
(clockwise from top left): Cushman & Wakefield's Christine Li; June Chua, who joined Colliers from C&W; Joseph Yee, who joined Colliers from JLL; Goh Seow Leng at Savills.
PHOTOS: CHRISTINE LI, COLLIERS, JLL, SAVILLS

BT_20210108_FLPROP8DW5A_4398314.jpg
Tang Chee Charn, previously from Colliers, has joined Savills Singapore as executive director of property management.

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S property circles have been seeing several executive moves of late, involving industry veterans.

Christine Li, head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia at Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), will be leaving the New York-listed real estate services firm...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Optimism sweeps UK boardrooms but slow recovery ahead: Deloitte

[LONDON] A wave of optimism washed over bosses of major British companies in December, ahead of a tightening of...

Jan 8, 2021 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as risk-on investor sentiment...

Jan 8, 2021 08:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

SEMBCORP Industries' India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) has clinched a 400 megawatt (MW) solar...

Jan 8, 2021 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

Japan household spending posts surprise gain in Nov, rises for second month

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in November, as consumer sentiment...

Jan 8, 2021 08:17 AM
Technology

Samsung Electronics forecasts 25.7% jump in Q4 operating profit

[SEOUL] South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics flagged a jump of more than a quarter in fourth-quarter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for