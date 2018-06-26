You are here

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Loi Pok Yen is paying Sam Goi's wife S$1,416 psf for the 25,429 sq ft freehold plot in District 10
The Coronation Road West bungalow has five bedrooms and a pool. It is in liveable condition, but agents say the 30-year old property is ripe for redevelopment.

CWT's group chief executive Loi Pok Yen is understood to have entered into a deal to buy a two-storey freehold bungalow along Coronation Road West for S$36 million.

The price works out to S$1,416 per square foot, based on the land area of 25,429 sq ft. Located within the

