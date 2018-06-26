You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
Loi Pok Yen is paying Sam Goi's wife S$1,416 psf for the 25,429 sq ft freehold plot in District 10
Singapore
CWT's group chief executive Loi Pok Yen is understood to have entered into a deal to buy a two-storey freehold bungalow along Coronation Road West for S$36 million.
The price works out to S$1,416 per square foot, based on the land area of 25,429 sq ft. Located within the
