Dairy Farm en bloc bid fails, Laguna Park relaunched for sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IT'S a tale of two large collective sale sites - while the Dairy Farm estate failed to hit the 80 per cent threshold needed, Laguna Park was re-launched for sale.
The collective sale agreement for Dairy Farm estate expired on April 6 with 71.35 per cent of owners signing
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg