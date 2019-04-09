You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dairy Farm en bloc bid fails, Laguna Park relaunched for sale

Only 71.35% of owners support Dairy Farm's bid; Laguna Park reserve price is S$1.48b
Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20190409_NRENBLOC9CQ0W_3747463.jpg
Private residential estate Laguna Park, which comprises seven blocks of 516 residential units and 12 commercial units, offers dual frontage onto Marine Parade Road and Siglap Link.
BT FILE PHOTO

BT_20190409_NRENBLOC9CQ0W_3747463.jpg
Dairy Farm fell short of the signatures required to get a mandate to launch an en bloc tender, despite the reserve price being raised from S$1.688 billion to S$1.84 billion.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

IT'S a tale of two large collective sale sites - while the Dairy Farm estate failed to hit the 80 per cent threshold needed, Laguna Park was re-launched for sale.

The collective sale agreement for Dairy Farm estate expired on April 6 with 71.35 per cent of owners signing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

China to ease residency curbs in smaller cities, boost infrastructure

Boom risks taking Swiss real estate off-piste

Frasers unit's sustainability loan flags growth prospect for tiny market in Asia-Pac

Building a city within a city

Editor's Choice

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening