You are here

Home > Real Estate

Daiwa to expand real estate trust business amid low rates

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

DAIWA Securities Group - the second-largest brokerage in Japan - is expanding its real estate investment trust (Reit) business as low interest rates continue to drive investors into domestic property funds.

The company is preparing to start a new private-placement Reit and considering having existing trusts issue new shares to raise money for expansion, said Toshio Fukushima, president of its Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co unit.

He said he expects the combined assets of real estate investment trusts under his firm's management will increase to more than 1 trillion yen (S$12.4 billion) next year from around 900 billion yen as at September. The company currently oversees five Reits.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are looking to increase our assets for the time being because it is quite possible that more money is waiting to flow into the market," Mr Fukushima said in an interview.

SEE ALSO

Nomura cuts executive pay to 3-year low as Daiwa increases

Buying Reits from other companies is one option to bolster assets, he said, while noting that decisions involving acquisitions are up to the parent company.

Japan's exchange-traded Reits are hovering near 12-year highs as institutional investors seek returns to make up for negative yields on government bonds.

Banks have extended a record 80 trillion yen in loans to the real estate sector, central bank figures show, as office vacancies shrink and property prices rise.

Daiwa Real Estate Asset plans to merge two of the five Reits - Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc and Nippon Healthcare Investment Corp - in April next year as part of efforts to strengthen its business, according to statements last month. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

The hidden perk New York's mega-rich demand

Commercial real estate market in London set for 2020 revival

China plans to curb financial risks in rental housing market

New hotel encapsulates Milan tourist renaissance

Home sales jump in 'showstopper' Mumbai

Protesters target Hong Kong's malls during Christmas break

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 12:05 AM
Real Estate

Home sales jump in 'showstopper' Mumbai

[MUMBAI] Home sales in Mumbai, India's financial capital, jumped to the highest in four years as property developers...

Dec 26, 2019 11:55 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit CFO to resign to pursue personal interests

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of EC World Reit will step down on Dec 31 to pursue personal interests, the...

Dec 26, 2019 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Italian coalition hit as minister quits

[ROME] Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said Thursday that he had resigned, dealing a sharp blow to the...

Dec 26, 2019 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles

[NEW DELHI] Indians took to the streets again on Thursday in yet more protests against a citizenship law, a day...

Dec 26, 2019 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US applications for jobless benefits fall to three-week low

[WASHINGTON] Filings for US unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low, reflecting a solid labour market and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly