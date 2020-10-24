Decline in retail rents accelerates in Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AS ECONOMIC headwinds prevail, rentals of retail space in Singapore's central region fell 4.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to a new low in Q3, taking the decline to 10 per cent for the first nine months of the year.
In the second quarter, rents had pulled back by 3.5 per...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes