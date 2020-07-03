Demand down, costs up, but builders will rein in bids

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE contractors are facing a double whammy – plunging demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic while needing to fill their order books but without being able to pass on all the additional costs of measures to ensure a safe working environment.
As such, tender prices for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes