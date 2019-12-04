You are here

Home > Real Estate

Developer Iskandar Waterfront revives listing plan, aims to raise up to US$1.5b in 2020: sources

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 4:42 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) has revived its ambition to go public two years after shelving a backdoor listing, with a plan to raise US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion in an IPO (initial public offering) next year, people familiar with the deal said.

IWH is part of a consortium which bought the Bandar Malaysia transit-oriented project from scandal-hit state investor 1MDB.

The mega-project on the fringe of Kuala Lumpur city centre was initially announced in 2011, scrapped in 2017 and reinstated this year. A person close to discussions said the IPO was contingent on the project moving forward.

"Bandar Malaysia hasn't been firmed up and signed off yet. All this will have to be parallel to when that happens. Things are fluid," the person said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm has begun talks with two banks for a listing aimed at 2020, the person said.

SEE ALSO

China's Postal Savings Bank says some retail investors opt out of Shanghai listing

Another person said the company aims to raise its profile through the IPO as it looks to expand.

"IWH would have a more national footprint if the Bandar Malaysia project comes through. It is now very focused in Iskandar Malaysia," the person said, referring to IWH projects on the southern tip of Peninsular Malaysia.

IWH said it was not in position to respond to an email query. The IPO plan was first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

IWH is a member of the consortium behind IWH-CREC, which bought 60 per cent of Bandar Malaysia in 2015 for RM7.41 billion (S$2.42 billion). The Ministry of Finance owns the remainder.

In 2017, IWH offered to buy all equity interest in Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd that it did not already own. It then planned to sell new shares in the merged listed entity, leveraging the appeal of its Bandar Malaysia interest, to raise US$338 million.

The government terminated Bandar Malaysia in 2017 following a dispute with the consortium, however the new government reinstated the project in April.

Last month, IWH said it had signed a RM371 million facility agreement with CIMB Bank Bhd to partly finance IWH-CREC's investment in Bandar Malaysia. 

REUTERS

Real Estate

Manhattan luxury condo sales moving slowly, even with freebies

Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at S$38m guide price

Government holds housing land sales steady amid supply-demand gap

BHG Retail Reit seeks to buy Beijing mall for S$455m

Thakral buys Queensland property to grow its retirement housing portfolio

Parkway Life Reit to buy three nursing rehabilitation facilities in Japan for 3.7b yen

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks waver at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged in opening trade on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of...

Dec 4, 2019 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks hit by Trump trade remarks

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday after Donald Trump poured cold water on trade talks with China,...

Dec 4, 2019 04:20 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks tumble as Trump stirs concerns of trade war dragging on

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Wednesday, as US President Donald Trump's remarks stoked fears that the...

Dec 4, 2019 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

Typhoon Kammuri kills 17 people as it passes south of Manila

[MANILA] The death toll from Typhoon Kammuri rose to 17 people after destroying houses and displacing hundreds of...

Dec 4, 2019 03:51 PM
Government & Economy

Firms moving arbitration cases from Hong Kong to Singapore in fresh setback for business

[SINGAPORE] Safety fears in Hong Kong have prompted firms to shift arbitration hearings out of the Chinese-ruled...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly