You are here

Home > Real Estate

Developer sees India cash crunch toppling weaker peers

Sat, Dec 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIA'S largest listed property developer expects many of its smaller peers to go belly-up as creditors cut financing after a shock default.

"Weaker balance sheets are going to fall off, while large listed developers will get though current liquidity crisis," Saurabh Chawla, the outgoing chief financial officer of DLF, said in a phone interview.

Smaller developers have already been struggling amid a slump in apartment sales and prices over the past two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Now, they are also finding it tougher to access the bond markets as investors become more cautious about default risks after the shock failure by Infrastructure & Leasing Financial Services.

Larger real estate companies are paring assets to get through the crisis.

Mr Chawla, who worked with the developer for 12 years, is resigning as CFO of the company, a Dec 13 exchange filing showed.

Indian developer rupee bond sales dropped last month to a four-year low of 2.49 billion rupees (S$46.7 million). That was down from 18.28 billion rupees in the same month last year, according to Bloomberg data.

Dwindling sales may make it harder for developers to repay US$4.9 billion of debt that comes due in 2019.

Top developers including DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, and Lodha Developers have been selling their rent-yielding assets or other developed projects to raise funds and pare debt.

That's harder for smaller developers. Ones like Nirmal Lifestyle Realty and Omkar Realtors & Developers have been seeking to partner larger companies to finish projects. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

AIMS property fund sees opportunities in Australian commercial real estate downturn

Colliers aims to make *SCAPE 'hip and exciting'

China's Nov property investment rises but soft sales signal problems

New real estate sectors reflect changing lifestyles in Asia

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
2 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
3 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Must Read

AK_vp_1412.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

doc736ufrcs3wk3qk8wi23_doc70d0n9hnhew1kvvyljm0.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC initiates coverage on ESR-Reit with 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening