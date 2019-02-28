Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DEVELOPERS reported that they sold 602 private housing units in December - but the figure has turned out to be distorted because options for two-thirds of them were not exercised by the expiry date.
Lapsed options or "returned units" may be gaining pace following the July
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg