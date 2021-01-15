You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

Developers seen to continue private housing launch momentum in 2021

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 7:11 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

AFTER topping their 2019 sales performance last year despite the pandemic-induced recession, developers are poised to continue their new project launch momentum this year.

ERA Singapore's head of research and consultancy, Nicholas Mak, said: "The launch and sales momentum are likely to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Proxy restrictions at en bloc sales meetings to take effect from Jan 18: MinLaw

Hot stock: GL hits 10-month high after Guoco Group's privatisation bid

Developers in Singapore sell 1,217 private homes in December; full-year tally at 10,024

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Guoco Group proposes S$0.70 per share offer to take GL private

China's new home prices rise 0.1% m-o-m in December

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 07:15 PM
Government & Economy

UK Supreme Court hands businesses victory in Covid-19 insurance ruling

[LONDON] Thousands of businesses should be covered by their insurance for losses caused by coronavirus lockdowns,...

Jan 15, 2021 07:11 PM
Government & Economy

China bans banks from selling deposit products on third-party internet platforms

[BEIJING] China's banking and insurance regulator on Friday banned commercial banks from using third-party internet...

Jan 15, 2021 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore's GIC, three others invest US$720 million in software firm ThoughtWorks

SINGAPORE sovereign investor GIC and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala are two new investors in global software consultancy...

Jan 15, 2021 06:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ocean Tankers fails to dismiss PetroChina's writs against vessels

SUBSCRIBERS

THE judicial managers of Ocean Tankers have failed to set aside or strike out the writs filed by PetroChina...

Jan 15, 2021 06:51 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to stick to budget surplus goal even as pandemic costs grow: sources

[TOKYO] Japan will stick to a target of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025 in projections to be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for