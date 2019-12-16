You are here

Home > Real Estate

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 1:19 PM
UPDATED Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 2:43 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

sengkangCapLandCDL.jpg
Artist's impression of Sengkang Grand Residences by CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND / CDL

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they sold in the previous month. However, the latest figure is 4.5 per cent lower than the 1,201 units sold in November 2018.

The above figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,168 units last month, up 21.9 per cent from the 958 units they sold in October, but 3.1 per cent lower than the 1,205 units developers sold in November last year.

The developers of Sengkang Grand Residences at Compassvale Bow moved 235 units last month at a median price of S$1,741 per square foot (psf). At the Parc Esta project on Sims Avenue, 102 units were sold in November at a median price of S$1,685 psf. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Over at One Holland Village Residences on Holland Village Way, 87 units changed hands last month at a median price of S$2,604 psf.

SEE ALSO

Modest private home price growth expected in Singapore

Meanwhile, along Shunfu Road, 60 units were sold at the Jadescape project at a median price of S$1,679 psf.

Real Estate

More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet higher demand

Colliers extends deadline for The Arcade's S$780m collective sale, revises land rate

China's Jan-Nov property investment up 10.2%

Debao unit forms JV for land development, urban renewal in China

Hong Kong house prices stay stubbornly high in face of unrest

Modest private home price growth expected in Singapore

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 02:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

MAINBOARD-LISTED Addvalue Technologies will issue 266.7 million new shares at S$0.0225 apiece for a total of S$6...

Dec 16, 2019 01:52 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds,...

Dec 16, 2019 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares reversed course to resume trading in positive territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times...

Dec 16, 2019 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from...

Dec 16, 2019 12:22 PM
Banking & Finance

KDDI to buy stake in convenience store chain Lawson for phone payment tie-up: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japanese telecom company KDDI Corp will pay more than 12 billion yen (S$150 million) for about a 2 per cent...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly