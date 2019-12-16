Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they sold in the previous month. However, the latest figure is 4.5 per cent lower than the 1,201 units sold in November 2018.

The above figures - which exclude executive condominium (EC) units - were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers moved 1,168 units last month, up 21.9 per cent from the 958 units they sold in October, but 3.1 per cent lower than the 1,205 units developers sold in November last year.

The developers of Sengkang Grand Residences at Compassvale Bow moved 235 units last month at a median price of S$1,741 per square foot (psf). At the Parc Esta project on Sims Avenue, 102 units were sold in November at a median price of S$1,685 psf.

Over at One Holland Village Residences on Holland Village Way, 87 units changed hands last month at a median price of S$2,604 psf.

Meanwhile, along Shunfu Road, 60 units were sold at the Jadescape project at a median price of S$1,679 psf.