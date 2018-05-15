You are here

Home > Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 12:53 PM
UPDATED Tue, May 15, 2018 - 2:16 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
Developers sold 729 private homes in April 2018, up slightly from the 716 units in March 2018 but down 53.5 per cent from the 1,567 units in April 2017.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

DEVELOPERS sold 729 private homes in April 2018, up slightly from the 716 units in March 2018 but down 53.5 per cent from the 1,567 units in April 2017.

These figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

The above figures exclude executive condominium or EC units which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 1,325 homes last month, up 68.1 per cent from the 788 units they had moved in the previous month but 31.6 per cent lower than the 1,938 units they had sold in April last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The top-selling project last month was Rivercove Residences, an EC project along Anchorvale Lane in the Sengkang area. Its developer, a Hoi Hup Realty -Sunway Developments joint venture, moved 512 units in April at a median price of S$970 per square foot. This is the sole EC launch for this year.

In Paya Lebar Road, a joint venture between Lendlease and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, sold 166 units at Park Place Residences at PLQ, a private residential development, at a median price of S$2,060 psf in the second-phase launch of the 429-unit development. The median price is about 14 per cent higher than the S$1,805 psf median price achieved for the 217 units that were sold during the first phase of the project's launch in March last year, based on URA data.

Oxley Holdings found buyers for 141 units at The Verandah Residences in Pasir Panjang Road at a median price of S$1,846 psf. Roxy-Pacific Holdings sold 52 units at Habour View Gardens, also in Pasir Panjang Road, at S$1,763 psf median price.

City Developments sold 51 units last month at The Tapestry in Tampines at S$1,391 psf median price.

Real Estate

CDL's New Futura sells 70% of Phase 2 units released since Friday at average of S$3,500 psf

CDL's New Futura sells 70% of Phase 2 units released since Friday at average of S$3,500 psf

Dubai's retail space to surge by 50 per cent in three years, CBRE says

Dubai's retail space to surge by 50 per cent in three years, CBRE says

Fernhill Court near Nassim Road up for S$125m collective sale

Banyan Tree Q1 profit up by almost 17 times to S$20.2m on higher other income

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackRock no longer Venture substantial shareholder after funds sell S$8.3m of stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening