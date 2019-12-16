You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dispute over Lotte Chemical's US$4.2b plant resolved

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA on Friday said a land dispute over a US$4.2 billion investment by the local unit of Lotte Chemical has been settled, clearing the way for the completion of the South Korean firm's naphtha cracker plant.

The dispute has been a major hurdle to the construction of the plant by PT Lotte Chemical Indonesia in the port city of Cilegon, situated in the northwest of Java island, for the past three years, Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) chief Bahlil Lahadalia told a news conference.

"When I became the head of BKPM, there was a (total of) 708 trillion rupiah (S$69 billion) investment potential that hadn't been realised, including this US$4.2 billion by Lotte," said Mr Lahadalia, who has been President Joko Widodo's investment chief since October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Lahadalia said he had helped resolve some of the problems but some 500 trillion rupiah of investment plans were still facing "land, location permit, financial closing and environmental study problems".

Land disputes and permit complications are common issues for investors in Indonesia, though Mr Joko is introducing a sweeping bill to improve the investment climate next month. The bill will revise 82 overlapping laws and allow the government to operate a land bank allocating space for investment.

Part of the 60-hectare (148.26 acres) plot of land where the Lotte Chemical plant is to be built was controlled by state steel-maker Krakatau Steel, but was claimed by another individual, according to local media reports.

With the dispute settled, Lotte Chemical should be able to finish construction by 2023, Mr Lahadalia said after the signing of an agreement between executives from Lotte Chemical and Krakatau Steel.

Lotte Chemical broke ground for the plant, which will have a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of naphtha, last year, media reported.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed, although Krakatau Steel's chief executive, Silmy Karim, said it included lease and sale deals. REUTERS

Real Estate

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet higher demand

Colliers extends deadline for The Arcade's S$780m collective sale, revises land rate

China's Jan-Nov property investment up 10.2%

Debao unit forms JV for land development, urban renewal in China

Hong Kong house prices stay stubbornly high in face of unrest

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 02:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

MAINBOARD-LISTED Addvalue Technologies will issue 266.7 million new shares at S$0.0225 apiece for a total of S$6...

Dec 16, 2019 01:52 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds,...

Dec 16, 2019 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares reversed course to resume trading in positive territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times...

Dec 16, 2019 01:19 PM
Real Estate

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Dec 16, 2019 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly