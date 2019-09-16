District 10 bungalow in Garlick Avenue GCB area for sale at S$16.5m

A single storey detached bungalow located at 72 Garlick Avenue in a good class bungalow (GCB) area has been put up for sale via expression of interest for S$16.5 million.

This translates to around S$1,789.39 per square foot, based on a land area of 856.7 square metres (or 9,221 square feet).

The District 10 freehold property sits on the highest point along Garlick Avenue on an elevated site which is rectangular in shape. It has a frontage of around 27 metres and an average depth of some 31 metres, real estate firm Knight Frank said on Monday.

Located 15-minutes away from the Orchard Road shopping belt, the property is also within walking distance of Sixth Avenue MRT station, Cold Storage and eateries at Guthrie House.

It is also within the vicinity of prestigious schools such as Raffles Girls’ School, Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls’ High School and Henry Park Primary School, Knight Frank added.

Linda Chern, Knight Frank Singapore head of residential prime sales and corporate leasing, said the property is ideal for both Singaporeans or PRs, and is located in a prime residential estate that is also within a GCB (good class bungalow) zone.

On recent property transactions for homes in the area, Ms Chern added: “Seventeen detached homes in District 10 were transacted from January to July 2019, recording a total of S$337 million in sales. Of the 17 homes sold, 11 transacted during the May to July period.”

The expression of interest exercise will close at 3pm on Oct 15.