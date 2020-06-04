You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai malls, businesses to 'fully operate' from June 3

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

SHOPPING malls in Dubai fully reopened for business on June, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, the emirate's media office announced.

The step makes the glitzy city-state the first in the Middle East to drop nearly all restrictions to combat the spread of the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore landlords need a post-Covid remake

Australia launches A$680m stimulus package for construction sector

Government, banks offer more relief to cash-strapped landlords

Mandate for landlords' rent waivers exception to the norm

Starhill Global Reit gets upgrade to 'buy' on attractive valuation: RHB

Work can resume on over 5,400 home renovation projects: BCA

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 10:46 AM
Transport

Air New Zealand set to boost domestic capacity to 55% of normal levels

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Thursday it would boost its domestic capacity to 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels...

Jun 4, 2020 10:40 AM
Consumer

Australia April retail sales post record slump, backs grim outlook for Q2 GDP

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales suffered a historic plunge in April when much of the country was locked down to...

Jun 4, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea threatens to scrap military deal with South

[SEOUL] North Korea threatened on Thursday to scrap a military agreement with the South and close down a cross-...

Jun 4, 2020 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

Thai economy to shrink more than expected, jobs to deteriorate sharply: central bank

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy will contract more than expected this year, with the job outlook deteriorating sharply...

Jun 4, 2020 10:33 AM
Government & Economy

US clears private equity as investment option for retirement plans

[NEW YORK] The US Department of Labor issued guidance on Wednesday that allows private equity investments to be...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.