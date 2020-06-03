You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai malls, businesses to 'fully operate' from Wednesday

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 9:54 AM

rk_MallofDubai_030620.jpg
Shopping malls in Dubai will fully reopen for business on Wednesday, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, the emirate's media office announced.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBAI] Shopping malls in Dubai will fully reopen for business on Wednesday, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, the emirate's media office announced.

The step makes the glitzy city-state the first in the Middle East to drop nearly all restrictions to combat the spread of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 10:02 AM
Technology

Huawei snubbed by Canadian firms ahead of Trudeau's crucial 5G call

[VANCOUVER] Two major Canadian wireless companies said they will build out their next-generation 5G wireless...

Jun 3, 2020 09:57 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector bounces back into growth, job losses continue: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January as the economy...

Jun 3, 2020 09:52 AM
Technology

Canadian telcos tap Ericsson, Nokia for 5G gear, ditching Huawei

[TORONTO] Two of Canada's largest telecoms firms on Tuesday teamed with Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia Oyj to...

Jun 3, 2020 09:46 AM
Transport

WhatsApp, Paypal invest in Indonesian payments and ride-hailing firm Gojek

[BENGALURU] Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp and Paypal said on Wednesday they had invested in Indonesian...

Jun 3, 2020 09:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases as equity rally boosts risk appetite

[BENGALURU] Gold prices dipped on Wednesday as equity markets rallied on economic optimism and hopes for further...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.