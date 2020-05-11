You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai Reit says irregular trading caused plunge in share price

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

EMIRATES Reit, a Dubai-based syariah-compliant real estate investment trust, said on Sunday that it had found evidence of irregular trading activity that has contributed to its low share price and has reported it to the regulatory authorities.

The shares were trading at US$0.20 a share on Sunday compared with a net asset value (NAV) per share of US$1.57 at the end of 2019. Emirates Reit said its board was in the final stages of evaluating options to increase share liquidity and the trust value.

In an e-mail to shareholders and holders of its sukuk, or Islamic bonds, it said a downturn in the United Arab Emirates' real estate sector and resulting investor sentiment had contributed to its low share price.

The letter was sent by Sylvain Vieujot, the chief executive officer of Equitativa, the manager of Emirates Reit.

SEE ALSO

Dubai's Emirates Reit plans debut sukuk of at least US$300m this year: source

The company has been "increasingly concerned that our share price is trading at unusually low levels, compared with the rest of the Reit market, and that it has experienced unusual price movements", it said.

"Our investigations have found evidence of irregular trading activity by certain market participants. In light of these potentially abusive market practices, we have reported those activities to the relevant regulatory authorities."

Last month, sources told Reuters that Emirates Reit was considering buying back some of its roughly US$400 million in outstanding sukuk to improve its balance sheet.

It was also considering refinancing the sukuk, but one source said talks with banks fell apart partly because of their exposure to troubled hospital operator NMC Health, which is in restructuring talks with lenders.

At the time, Emirates Reit did not respond to a request for comment on this.

Without naming them, the company said in the letter that recent "corporate scandals" in the UAE had affected all listed companies and led to the company reaching its lowest level of ownership outside the Gulf Cooperation Council since its IPO.

Emirates Reit said its current market capitalisation of US$60 million was not reflective of the company's true value, saying it holds US$44 million in cash.

It said it would move to reporting its revenues and NAV quarterly due to the continued market volatility and "for consistency". REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Covid-19 impact 'largely confined' to hospitality ops: Tuan Sing

Google affiliate axes plans for futuristic community

Manulife US Reit portfolio occupancy rises to 96.5% in Q1

ARA H-Trust Q1 profit misses IPO forecast by 47.8% at US$8.1m

HDB resale flat volume falls 78% in April; only 423 units changed hands

Reits (May 09-10, 2020)

BREAKING NEWS

May 10, 2020 08:14 PM
Government & Economy

32 companies return Jobs Support Scheme payout in April totalling S$35 million

SOME businesses in Singapore have decided to either return or donate the government payout received from the Jobs...

May 10, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

McDonald’s resumes delivery, takeaway and drive-through services

[SINGAPORE] McDonald’s will be resuming its delivery, takeaway and drive-through services from Monday, the fast food...

May 10, 2020 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 876 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, 3 are Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 876 new cases of Covid-19 as at Sunday noon, bringing the total...

May 10, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Impact of Covid-19 'largely confined' to Tuan Sing's hospitality segment, says group

PROPERTY developer Tuan Sing Holdings’ business operations impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak is “largely confined”...

May 10, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended for another four weeks to June 9

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday extended the country's conditional stay-at-home...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.