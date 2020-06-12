You are here

Dusit Thani to open first Singapore resort in Oct

Luxury urban resort first in Asia to give guests direct access to a pair of championship-calibre golf courses
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore resort will have a total of 198 rooms and suites, restaurants, three swimming pools and three tennis courts.
PHOTO: ALLEGRO

Singapore

DUSIT Thani, the Thai hospitality giant, is opening its first resort in Singapore - the new Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore in October.

The luxury urban resort, co-located with Laguna National Golf & Country Club near East Coast Park, will also be the first in Asia to...

