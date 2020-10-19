Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Dysons behind the eponymous British consumer electronics company are selling their triplex penthouse at Wallich Residence in Tanjong Pagar for S$62 million or close to S$3,000 per square foot on the strata area of 21,108 sq ft, BT understands.
This is lower than the S...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes