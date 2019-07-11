E-applications to start for Piermont Grand, 2019’s first EC launch

APPLICATIONS for Piermont Grand, this year's first executive condominium (EC) launch, will start this coming weekend from July 12 to July 22, with bookings to be conducted on July 27.

The 820-unit EC is a project developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and TID which overlooks My Waterway@Punggol. CDL did not comment on the pricing of the project.

The EC offers three-, four- and five-bedroom units, with apartment sizes ranging from 840 square feet (sq ft) for a three-bedroom to 1,701 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium penthouse.

Penthouses and selected units will come with high ceilings in the living, dining and bedroom areas. Meanwhile, a kitchen island will also be provided for four- and five-bedroom units.

All apartments also come with a Haiku ceiling fan, Teka kitchen appliances, GROHE bathroom fittings, a wireless smart home system and more.

The EC project has over 30 facilities spread across four zones – The Cascades, The Waterfalls, The Lakes and The Hills. These include a gymnasium alongside a 50m lap pool, a children's party room, tennis court and BBQ pavilions.

Piermont Grand is located near the Sumang and Nibong LRT stations connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange. It is also near the upcoming Punggol Digital District which will house digitally-focused companies like JTC's business parks and the Singapore Institute of Technology's new campus.

The marketing agents for the project are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex.