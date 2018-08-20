You are here

NATIONAL DAY RALLY

Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'

Potential buyers of older flats who might have hesitated to enter into a sale would be more assured to go ahead now, say market watchers
Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
For Vers projects, compensation will be less generous compared to Sers, because the latter is a "very limited scheme" to unlock value from selected HDB blocks or precincts which have high development value, said PM Lee. Vers projects would have lower redevelopment value and less financial upside.
Singapore

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement of the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (Vers) on Sunday will provide home owners of ageing flats with a viable exit option, consultants believe.

The announcement comes after the government last year cautioned home buyers

