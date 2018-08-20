You are here
NATIONAL DAY RALLY
Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
Potential buyers of older flats who might have hesitated to enter into a sale would be more assured to go ahead now, say market watchers
Singapore
PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement of the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (Vers) on Sunday will provide home owners of ageing flats with a viable exit option, consultants believe.
The announcement comes after the government last year cautioned home buyers
