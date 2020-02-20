You are here

Home > Real Estate

Easing Singapore property curbs not on radar: DPM Heng

He says the need at this point is to stabilise the economy and address long-term structural issues
Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200220_EASE20FIQ7_4039015.jpg
"In Singapore's context, property is not just an investment, it is a home for people and we must make sure that we get that right," says Mr Heng.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore 

SINGAPORE has no immediate plans to ease property curbs, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Wednesday, amid renewed calls by developers to loosen a measure that penalises them if they fail to complete and sell new projects within five years.

"It is not on our radar at this point because we need to make sure that we stabilise the economy and we address long-term structural issues," Mr Heng said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Singapore imposed curbs in July 2018 to arrest house-price growth. To stop land hoarding, developers have five years from the time of purchase of a site to build and sell all units or risk being hit with a 25 per cent levy, a measure which developers have labelled as punitive.

The curbs have helped keep a lid on the market, with prices gaining just 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales have also fluctuated, with January transactions rising 15 per cent after a 54 per cent slump in December.

SEE ALSO

Asean, China, India to feature more in exposure for tertiary students

Earlier this month, the government loosened another restriction for some developers, exempting listed companies with a substantial connection to Singapore from the Qualifying Certificate regime.

The regime requires firms to complete development within five years and sell all units in a project within two years of its completion.

The move prompted speculation that it was the first step in unwinding the property curbs.

"They are reading too much into that. In Singapore's context, property is not just an investment, it is a home for people and we must make sure that we get that right," said Mr Heng.

"That everyone must feel that this is my home, this is something which I as an ordinary worker has something to look forward to." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Higher costs seeping into supply chains with virus outbreak: OCBC

Apartment rents in HK sink to lowest in nearly 2 years

Hong Kong's Teflon home prices are virus-proof

New York eyes luxury buildings in search for homeless fix

Homebuilder sentiment in US eases while staying near 20-year high

Spain tweaks the odds on Blackstone's property bet

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus

[DUBAI] Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city...

Feb 19, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

[WASHINGTON] Bernie Sanders has surged to a double-digit lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic...

Feb 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary...

Feb 19, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand introduces free parking at its malls during lunch, dinner hours

GOVERNMENT-LINKED landlord CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls...

Feb 19, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly