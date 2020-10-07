You are here

Home > Real Estate

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 3:07 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

199 East Coast Road - CBRE.JPG
Located at 199 East Coast Road, the shophouse sits on a freehold site of about 1,795 sq ft.
PHOTO: CBRE

A FREEHOLD three-storey conservation shophouse - known for the popular Boon Tong Kee chicken rice restaurant tenanted there - has been launched for sale with an indicative price of S$9.5 million.

The price tag works out to about S$2,369 per square foot based on the total existing built-up area of 4,010 square feet (sq ft), said sole marketing agent CBRE on Wednesday.

Located at 199 East Coast Road, the shophouse sits on a freehold site of about 1,795 sq ft.

The property is zoned for commercial use with a plot ratio of 3.0 within the Joo Chiat Secondary Settlement, under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019.

The maximum allowable gross floor area is about 5,385 sq ft, subject to the authorities' approval, said CBRE.

SEE ALSO

Singapore office leasing demand driven by flexible workspace, tech giants: Colliers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The shophouse is fully tenanted, with the ground and third floors leased to the Boon Tong Kee restaurant, which has been operating at the premises for more than 15 years.

This will provide the incoming buyer with immediate rental income, CBRE said.

Alternatively, once the existing leases expire, the buyer can consider maximising the plot ratio by building a rear extension to increase the floor area by 34 per cent, subject to the authorities' approval, it added.

There will be no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty imposed on local or foreign buyers.

Within the neighbourhood, the upcoming Marine Parade MRT station is set to open by 2023. Asset enhancement initiatives are also being conducted at the i12 Katong mall nearby, scheduled to be completed by 2021.

Other commercial developments in close proximity to the property include the Katong Point and Parkway Parade malls. There is also a large residential catchment from the Marine Parade housing estate.

CBRE senior director of capital markets Clemence Lee said there has been an increase in interest for shophouses in the East Coast area recently.

This could be because food and beverage outlets and retail businesses in the vicinity are doing well, with more people frequenting the neighbourhood more often as they work from home, Mr Lee added.

"The area is expected to become even more dynamic upon the completion of rejuvenation activities," he noted.

Similar properties sold in the vicinity included 139 East Coast Road, which was transacted last month at S$6.6 million, according to Mr Lee. A row of three shophouses at 101-105 East Coast Road also changed hands recently, at S$14 million, he said.

The sale of 199 East Coast Road will be conducted via an expression of interest exercise, which closes at 3pm on Nov 12.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore office leasing demand driven by flexible workspace, tech giants: Colliers

Upper Thomson freehold storage facility for sale with S$100m indicative price

Evelyn Road site in Newton up for sale with guide price of S$20m

Accor property arm hires Rothschild for 2.9b euro debt review

Evergrande's debt scares creditors into submission

Japan's shared workspace provider sees opportunity in Tokyo's shrinking offices

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 03:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Indian banks say government interest waiver will add to costs, spark litigation

[MUMBAI] Indian bankers fear the government's decision to waive some interest payments on loans under a Covid-19...

Oct 7, 2020 02:42 PM
Life & Culture

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

[LONDON] Climate scientists warned 2020 could be the world's hottest year on record, with September temperatures...

Oct 7, 2020 02:35 PM
Stocks

Australia: Benchmark stock index closes above 6,000 level on budget boost

[ Australian shares rose over 1 per cent on Wednesday, with the benchmark index settling above the 6,000 level for...

Oct 7, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan bank Mizuho to offer shorter workweek for employees

[TOKYO] Mizuho Financial Group plans to allow staff to work three or four days a week on reduced pay, as the...

Oct 7, 2020 02:18 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end flat as economic uncertainty around US stimulus weighs

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended little changed on Wednesday, as fears of a slower economic recovery from the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Wilmar, Olam, SPH Reit, Centurion

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore plans Air Travel Bubbles for general travellers to revive Changi air hub

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for