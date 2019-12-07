You are here

Home > Real Estate

Egypt building a new capital that's the size of Singapore

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Cairo

EGYPT has sold almost half of the land earmarked for the first phase of a huge project to develop a new capital 50 km east of Cairo, an official at the state-owned company building it said.

The as-yet-unnamed city is being built in the desert by a company owned 51 per cent by the military and 49 per cent by the Housing Ministry.

The government has said it wants to start running Egypt from the new city as soon as the middle of next year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the US$58 billion project has struggled to raise funds and faced other challenges after some investors pulled out.

SEE ALSO

A century and half on, Suez Canal is a 'lifeline' for Egypt

The first phase is "40,000 feddans (168 sq km), of which 17,500 feddans have been sold so far. We plan to sell 6,000 feddans (more) by June 2020", said Magdy Amin, head of the real estate sector at the company, called the Administrative Capital for Urban Development.

Much of the land has been sold to real estate developers. Known for now as the New Administrative Capital, the government expects the city to be 700 sq km upon completion, roughly about the size of Singapore.

The first phase will include ministries and other government buildings, diplomatic and business districts and residential neighbourhoods.

Announced at an economic conference in 2015, the new city is envisioned to replace Cairo, the existing capital on the Nile that has become a traffic-clogged, urban sprawl of more than 20 million people.

Launched a year into Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's presidency, the project aims to offer a clean and efficient base for the government and finance industry, as well as homes for at least 6.5 million people. REUTERS

Real Estate

Commercial, residential buildings to find new life as hotels

Low Keng Huat posts Q3 loss, warns of poor sentiment from property cooling measures

M&G freeze shows winter is here for UK malls, and it's staying

US mortgage rates settle after an up-and-down week

Denmark's US$450b pension market slams new ban on rent speculation

Reits (December 7-8, 2019)

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 11:05 PM
Consumer

Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-...

Dec 6, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

Countries eye tariffs on Internet economy

[GENEVA] A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South...

Dec 6, 2019 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10...

Dec 6, 2019 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth up by the most in 10 months

[WASHINGTON] US job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as former striking workers returned to...

Dec 6, 2019 09:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ agrees to redistribute oil cuts under Saudi pressure

[LONDON] Opec+ will adjust its output target and redistribute production cuts between its members under pressure...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly