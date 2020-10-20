Elite Commercial Reit to buy 58 UK properties for £212.5m from sponsor

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ELITE Commercial Reit has proposed to buy 58 commercial buildings located across the UK for £212.5 million (S$372.9 million), in its first acquisition since its initial public offering (IPO) this February.
These assets are almost entirely leased to the UK government via...
