You are here

Home > Real Estate

Elite Partners Capital buys 97 freehold UK offices for £282.15m

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 11:10 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE-based private equity firm Elite Partners Capital said on Monday that it has acquired a portfolio of 97 commercial properties in the United Kingdom from British developer Telereal Trillium for £282.15 million (S$508 million).

The Hayhill Portfolio of freehold offices is mostly located in town centres across the UK and measures a combined 2.6 million square feet. It is currently let to the UK government's Department for Work and Pensions on 10-year full repair and insurance leases with built-in rent uplifts until March 31, 2028. About 99.4 per cent of the rental income is secured against the covenant of the UK Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

The acquisition is the first significant transaction by the private equity firm's Elite UK Commercial Fund, which focuses on UK real estate. The fund said that it has raised £120 million in equity and mezzanine funding from more than a dozen institutional investors, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Elite said the portfolio has potential for capital gains upon asset enhancement, with chief executive officer and managing director Victor Song adding that the portfolio offers low-risk sustainable long-term yield with its attractive geographical spread and brand new leases to the UK government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The investors of the fund can expect strong and stable income, coupled with potential upside from rental reviews and capital gains through asset enhancements and conversion for alternate uses. We will continue to look into acquiring new assets for this fund," said Mr Song.

Real Estate

Singapore malls take big gamble to outpace online shopping

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

GuocoLand's Beach Road integrated project adds to area's revamp

Ghost towns still haunt Spain a decade later

Act III for a Lower Manhattan landmark

Startups in JLL and Lendlease's proptech accelerator in talks to put solutions to use

Editor's Choice

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BP_elderly_261118_13.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

BT_20181126_ABTOP26_3626908.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Most Read

1 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
2 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
3 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch
4 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
5 Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181126_LSENBLOC231H72_3626662.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

BT_20181126_ANGMICHAEL23_3625313.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX derivatives built for risks and access to EM Asia

27 Distribution Drive Truganina VIC.png
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC, Australian Reit set up A$2b JV to invest in logistics properties Down Under

BP_SGmalls_261118_34.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore malls take big gamble to outpace online shopping

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening