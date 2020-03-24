You are here

Home > Real Estate

Emaar closes bookings at three more Dubai hotels

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai 

EMAAR Properties will not be taking bookings at three Dubai hotels for 10 weeks from Sunday, says its hotel booking website.

Sources familiar with the matter said the decision was due to a collapse in demand caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Address Dubai Mall, Address Sky View and Palace Downtown cannot be booked from March 22 to May 31, the website shows.

Two sources said bookings had been closed because of weak demand. The United Arab Emirates has temporarily banned foreigners, except diplomats, from entering the country as it tries to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

SEE ALSO

54 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore in highest single-day spike; 48 cases imported

"We can confirm that we are consolidating our business to specific hotels and locations based on dates and demands, in order to maximise guest experience, while we carry out essential maintenance and renovation works across select hotels," an Emaar spokesman said.

The spokesman did not refer to any specific hotels or the impact of novel coronavirus.

Address Sky View, located in Dubai's popular downtown area near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, is one of Emaar's newest hotels. It opened in December.

Emaar, one of Dubai's biggest hotel operators and partly owned by Dubai's state investment fund, stopped bookings at three other hotels this month due to the outbreak, Reuters reported on March 9.

Other Emaar hotels remain open. REUTERS

Real Estate

Contractors seeking legal advice over project delays

Emergency legislation 'would help builders deal with delays'

Real estate billionaire Barrack says commercial mortgages on brink of collapse

Sengkang EC OLÁ sells 30% of units on first weekend

Flexibility without compromising on productivity

Dubai's vast malls to close under UAE plan to curb virus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

Old restaurant chains get a second look from quarantined America

[NEW YORK] Decades-old pizza and chicken-wing chains are seeing a revival thanks to confined US consumers.

Mar 24, 2020 12:06 AM
Government & Economy

31 French tourists test positive in Cambodia virus cluster

[PHNOM PENH] Thirty-one French nationals from the same tour group in Cambodia tested positive for the coronavirus...

Mar 23, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says G20 prepared to coordinate globally as needed

[WASHINGTON] Finance ministers and central bankers from the world's 20 largest economies (G20) agreed on a video...

Mar 23, 2020 11:08 PM
Transport

GE cuts US aviation jobs by 10% in US$1b savings plan

[BOSTON] General Electric's aviation division will cut 10 per cent of its US workforce as the coronavirus outbreak...

Mar 23, 2020 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

More than 1 billion told to stay home worldwide over virus outbreak

[PARIS] More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in over 50 countries and territories around the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.