You are here

Home > Real Estate

Emaar faces prisoner's dilemma: Morgan Stanley

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

DUBAI'S largest property developer faces a quandary heading into 2021, according to Morgan Stanley.

Emaar Properties PJSC can stop new projects, which would relieve Dubai's over-supplied property sector but risk the company losing market share.

Or it can resume them, bolstering its position relative to competitors while saturating the market even more.

The company "faces a prisoner's dilemma", Morgan Stanley equity analyst Katherine Carpenter said on Tuesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Its subsidiary Emaar Development PJSC will probably "choose a suboptimal outcome, resuming launches next year", rather than maximising shareholder value by waiting for another two years, she added.

The US bank's note came a day after Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of both companies, said he's stopping new developments. While he didn't say how long the moratorium would last, the comments mark a turning point for the builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Emaar has for years resisted other developers' calls to curb a surge in supply that's seen home prices in the emirate slump by 30 per cent in the last six years.

"We don't build anymore," Mr Alabbar said at a conference in Dubai. "The government entities decided to stop new developments almost a year back, but Covid definitely put the brakes on."

Rental rates reached an all-time low in Dubai last quarter, while construction activity picked up, according to broker JLL. Even when the coronavirus pandemic hit and media reported that some of Emaar's projects were being halted, the developer refused to acknowledge those changes publicly.

Morgan Stanley has an equal-weight rating on both Emaar Properties and Emaar Development. The former's shares rose 3.5 per cent to 3.59 dirhams in Dubai on Tuesday, paring this year's loss to 11 per cent. Emaar Development rose 1.8 per cent. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

For retail Reits, domestic spending can mitigate absence of tourist dollars

Proper incentives, business acumen needed for internalised Reit manager model to work

LMIRT faces opposition from unitholders on proposed Lippo Mall Puri acquisition

AirTrunk opens its first Singapore data centre

Blackstone, Brookfield bet on India office Reits for yield

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 12:23 AM
Technology

Men with Covid-19 three times more likely to need intensive care: study

[PARIS] Men infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to require intensive care than women and are at...

Dec 10, 2020 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US wholesale inventories revised higher; sales surge

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories increased more than initially estimated in October, suggesting inventory...

Dec 9, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

US job openings hit a three-month high

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly rose in October to a level that's consistent with a gradual improvement in...

Dec 9, 2020 11:52 PM
Transport

US airport passenger numbers dip to lowest level since July 4

[WASHINGTON] The number of passengers screened at US airports dipped to 501,513 on Tuesday, the lowest number since...

Dec 9, 2020 11:47 PM
Consumer

Starbucks names Mellody Hobson as chair, a gain for Black directors

[NEW YORK] Coffee chain Starbucks on Wednesday named Vice Chair Mellody Hobson as head of its board, making her the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

mm2 Asia proposes to merge its Cathay cinema business with Golden Village cinemas

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for