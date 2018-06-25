You are here

Home > Real Estate

En bloc sale: Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 12:42 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

Dalvey Court Aerial Marked Up.jpg
Marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield estimated that a potential developer may build up to 93 apartments based on an average unit size of 70 sq m.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

DALVEY Court owners have put the condominium development near to the Singapore Botanic Gardens up for collective sale with a reserve price of S$160 million, according to a press statement on Monday.

The freehold, nine-storey building comprises 32 apartment units on 4,103.1 square metres, or 44,165 square feet, of land off Bukit Timah Road. The site is zoned "residential" under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014, and may be built up to 1.6 times the site area, also known as the plot ratio. There is a 12-storey height control on the site.

The reserve price represents a land rate of about S$2,009 per square foot per plot ratio, based on a gross floor area of 7,400.69 sq m, or 79,660 sq ft.

Marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield estimated that a potential developer may build up to 93 apartments based on an average unit size of 70 sq m. There is no development charge payable for the site, and no requirement for a traffic impact study.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The site is located in the prestigious District 10 region. Besides being close to the Botanic Gardens, the site is also near to the stretch of high-profile schools along Bukit Timah Road that includes St Joseph's Institution, Singapore Chinese Girls' School, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) and Nanyang Primary School.

The tender closes at 3pm on Aug 2.

Real Estate

China to protect quarter of land from development by 2020

China to protect quarter of land from development by 2020

ARA acquires full control of Reit manager and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust

JLL, Lendlease launch proptech accelerator in Singapore

As housing prices soar, New Zealand tackles surge in homelessness

As housing prices soar, New Zealand tackles a surge in homelessness

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg
4 Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir
5 Hysteria, Coined
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

Jun 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, Citic Envirotech

file6z95utpkrz84rajxlnp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport handled 5.29m passengers in May, up 5.8% y-o-y

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening