You are here
ERA Singapore sells house in eight minutes at its first virtual property auction
REAL estate agency ERA Singapore sold a two-and-a-half storey semi-detached house for S$3.4 million in eight minutes at its first virtual property auction on Monday.
Bidding for the house - located at 69 Toh Tuck Road and with a land area of 3,340 square feet - began at S$3 million. Four groups of buyers made a total of 15 bids, with the last seven bids "fiercely contested" within three minutes before the hammer fell at S$3.4 million.
Eight properties - including an industrial property, two commercial and five residential properties - were offered for sale at the virtual auction. Over 50 participants attended the 40-minute auction.
Jack Chua, chief executive of ERA Singapore, said the virtual auction was a "promising start to the property auction community", and that the number of individuals who registered for the auction "doubled as compared to physical auctions held previously".
He added: "With this benchmark set, we look forward to spearheading more innovative initiatives to boost the real estate market."
Your feedback is important to us
Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes