Eurokars Group buys 23 Leng Kee Rd for S$33m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MOTOR trade entrepreneur Karsono Kwee's Eurokars Group is expanding its property ownership in the prime Leng Kee motor belt.
Eurokars is understood to be buying 23 Leng Kee Road for S$33 million from Yong Lee Lee & Company. Eurokars Group already operates out of the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg