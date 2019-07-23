You are here

Home > Real Estate

Eurozone home prices up as investors shun bonds and turn to property

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Madrid

WITH the clock ticking on the European Central Bank relaunching stimulus to stoke eurozone growth and prices, one corner of the economy needs no push: housing.

Home prices in the euro area increased 4.6 per cent on average last year, near the fastest since before the financial crisis. Even with a slowdown so far in 2019, they're still rising at about triple the rate of consumer-price inflation.

It's not exactly an out-of-control boom, but compared with the continent's US$9 trillion debt pile, where low and negative yields mean investors can't even beat inflation in many cases, it's a yield-hunter's dream.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists and real estate consultants say housing will continue to run relatively hot for another one or two years, generating returns of about 4 per cent while eurozone government debt struggles to yield more than one per cent.

"Real estate is one of very few investments that's still making decent returns,'' said Alejandro Inurrieta, an economist who helped write the first Reit legislation in Spain, a fast-recovering property market that's attracted Blackstone and Cerberus. "Fixed-income looks disastrous for big investors like pension funds, and even for small savers.''

Peter Jun, co-founder of real estate consultant Arminius Group in Jersey, says large, long-term investors in Europe and Asia have increasingly turned to property and infrastructure. "The German pension funds are happy holding a residential or commercial property 10-20 years, to get a running annual cash return of 4 per cent," he said. "They know the 10-year bund is a money loser.''

Europe is awash with debt yielding below zero, including German bonds out to 15 years. That mountain could continue to grow if the ECB and the Federal Reserve, as expected, cut interest rates this year. The Fed may loosen by as much as 50 basis points as soon as this month.

In the euro area, house-price inflation of 5 per cent or more are still being seen in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. Portugal is close to double digits.

If the low-rate environment keeps pushing property investment, that could be storing up other problems down the line. Bloomberg Economics analysis shows house prices globally remain elevated on a number of metrics. It sees Canada and New Zealand as most vulnerable to a correction, but there're also alarm bells around Australia, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

"There's a risk that a global round of monetary easing may fuel new housing bubbles. While central bankers are focused on avoiding a global economic downturn, looser monetary policy could sow the seeds of the next crisis,'' says Bloomberg economist Niraj Shah.

Low interest rates, along with 2.6 trillion euros (S$3.97 trillion) of ECB asset purchases, helped the 19-nation eurozone recover from the financial crisis and helped send home prices up 18 per cent in the last five years. The recovery extended beyond the single-currency zone across Europe's US$28 trillion housing market, particularly eastward.

But euro area consumer prices have risen only about 5.5 per cent since 2013. The property price surge is barely reflected there because of its small weighting in the calculations.

With inflation still below its goal, the ECB has primed markets to expect more stimulus later this year. Its deposit rate is already minus 0.4 per cent, but action could include more cuts and a relaunch of quantitative easing.

"Usually when you have a low-growth economy like this, real estate is also kind of dead - but not now," Mr Inurrieta said. "These are strange times." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

MLT's Q1 DPU edges up 3.5% on enlarged unit base

Frasers Commercial Trust's Q3 DPU flat at 2.4 Singapore cents

ESR-Reit Q2 DPU holds firm at 1.004 Singapore cents

A Manhattan view that's worth US$11m

R&D tie-ups to work on smart cities innovation

Price disparity between London, rest of UK continues

Editor's Choice

Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

Must Read

Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_AGIHH_3842127.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BT_20190723_JKSATS23ROV1_3842178.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

More manpower support for growing aviation sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly