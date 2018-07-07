You are here

Home > Real Estate

Evergrande-backed E-House attracts Alibaba to US$727m IPO

Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ENTERPRISE Holdings Ltd, a real estate services firm backed by the country's biggest developers, is seeking as much as US$727 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering. The Shanghai-based company is offering 322.8 million shares at HK$14.38 to HK$17.68 apiece, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg. It will take investor orders from July 6 to July 13, with trading expected to start July 20, the terms show.

A unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd agreed to buy US$50 million of shares as one of the four cornerstone investors, according to the terms. China Evergrande Group, China Vanke Co and Country Garden Holdings Co each own 15 per cent of the company prior to the planned deal, a preliminary prospectus shows.

E-House, which was listed in New York until 2016, is preparing its Hong Kong debut amid a slump in the city's equity market, with the Hang Seng Index down about 15 per cent from its January all-time high. The deal would add to the US$12.3 billion of Hong Kong first-time share sales this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings Ltd agreed to buy about US$150 million of the deal as a cornerstone investor, while a firm affiliated with Henderson Land Development Co agreed to invest about US$38 million, the terms show. China International Capital Corp and Credit Suisse Group AG are joint sponsors for the IPO. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

Slower growth in home loans expected from cooling measures

Trade tensions, rising interest rates 'likely triggered property tightening'

Editor's Choice

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening