 Evergrande unit gains most in two weeks after buying rival, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate

Evergrande unit gains most in two weeks after buying rival

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA Evergrande Group's property services unit surged to a record after buying a rival firm as part of its push to become the country's largest property manager.

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd surged as much as 13.5 per cent in Hong Kong trading on Monday after it agreed to buy Ningbo Yatai Hotel Property Services Co for 1.5 billion yuan (S$310 million). The stock has more than doubled since its November IPO, touching a high of HK$19.50 in morning trade, before paring gains to recently touch HK$17.52.

The acquisition will help Evergrande Services meet its ambition of increasing profit by 50 per cent this year and becoming the country's largest property manager. The deal is the firm's first since it raised US$1.84 billion in the initial public offering. At the time, the company said the majority of the proceeds would be used for acquisitions.

Income from the service provider may work as a reliable source of cash for debt-saddled China Evergrande, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Michael Tam and Patrick Wong wrote in a note. With a US$120 billion debt pile as at June, Evergrande is still under pressure to lower leverage under new requirements imposed by China's regulator known as the "three red lines". In December, the developer received about US$920 million from offering its holdings of the services unit.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While many property services companies benefit from new projects by their parent developers for expansion, Evergrande's services arm needs mergers and acquisitions to sustain growth, UBS Group AG analysts led by John Lam wrote in a January report. Evergrande might need to sell some property projects due to tight liquidity and a down-cycle in the market, which could weaken growth at its management affiliate, according to the report.

Last month, Evergrande Property Services said it planned to expand the area under management by 30 million square metres each month this year, people familiar with the matter said. The acquired firm would increase its business scale by at least 80 million sq m, according to a filing.

After the acquisition, the company's area under management will be more than 380 million sq m, the filing said. The purchase will add 940 projects serving two million homeowners to its portfolio, the company said in a statement on Friday. Ningbo Yatai also manages office buildings and industrial parks. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

US hotels try to woo guests with rooms that look like Netflix sets

Millennials are changing luxury real estate market

Growth in China's home prices to cool in 2021

High-rise offices lose lustre as Japan works at home

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units

PropNex to sell entire stake in property management arm PPMC

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth will rebound to 4.6 per cent in 2021 from a contraction of 3.5 per cent in 2020,...

Feb 2, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

[WASHINGTON] A measure of US manufacturing remained robust at the start of the year, though pandemic-related supply...

Feb 1, 2021 11:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the...

Feb 1, 2021 11:38 PM
Transport

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

CREDITORS of privately-held firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship operator keep...

Feb 1, 2021 11:18 PM
Banking & Finance

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

[WASHINGTON] American International Group agreed on Monday to pay a US$12 million civil fine to settle charges that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for