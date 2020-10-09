You are here

Home > Real Estate

Evergrande's steep holiday discounts could squeeze margins

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 11:56 AM

af_evergrande_091020.jpg
China Evergrande Group shares fell after the embattled developer completed about 71 per cent of it sales target in the two months through October, offering its steepest discount in history that could squeeze margins.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] China Evergrande Group shares fell after the embattled developer completed about 71 per cent of it sales target in the two months through October, offering its steepest discount in history that could squeeze margins.

The shares fell as much as 2.7 per cent after it said contracted sales were 142 billion yuan (S$28.69 billion) between Sept 1 and Oct 8, according to an exchange filing on Friday. It generated 173 billion yuan for the two months through October last year.

The world's most indebted developer is trying to cut debt by bolstering sales, offering steep discounts at 800 projects across the nation during the Golden Week holiday, traditionally a popular time for home-hunters to buy. With US$120 billion in debt - of which at least US$5.8 billion is due in the next two months - it is under pressure from investors and regulators to curb leverage.

"The latest strong sales performance, coupled with previous settlement with most of strategic investors for its listing restructuring and its upcoming two IPOs (initial public offerings), should be largely to ease the concern about its default or liquidity risk," said Raymond Cheng, a property analyst at CGS-CIMB Securities.

Evergrande is planning to conduct a secondary listing of its electric vehicle unit in China and spin off its services management unit.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks open up, Shanghai returns with bounce

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Evergrande could sustain its price cuts throughout the year and squeeze gross margins to 24 per cent compared with the consensus forecast of 27 per cent, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kristy Hung and Patrick Wong.

The sales figure translates into average selling prices at 8,627 yuan per square metre during the period, 11 per cent lower than the level in August. The average price is also the lowest since August 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Its year-to-date contract sales reached 592 billion yuan, 91 per cent of its full-year target. The company expects to reach its 2020 target of 650 billion yuan by the end of October and may aim for a higher internal goal of 800 billion yuan, it said in a statement.

The Shenzhen-based developer offered the biggest discounts since it was founded - a base cut of as much as 30 per cent - to boost sales, promising an additional cut if people made a lump sum cash payment. The company, with net-debt-to-equity of 199 per cent at the end of June, needs to comply with China's latest "three red line" regulation that dictates new debt thresholds.

Evergrande skirted a US$13 billion cash crunch last month, after persuading investors to waive their right to force repayment if it failed to win approval for a backdoor listing of its main real estate assets in China by Jan 31. The crisis spooked the nation's largest banks and financial institutions.

It's an issue of "kicking the can down the road, and the regulator is unlikely to allow it to go belly up", said Hong Hao, Bocom International head of research, adding that national property sales have been lacklustre.

Cash proceeds from project sales this year may reach 720 billion yuan, assuming it can keep converting nearly 90 per cent of sales into cash inflow just like in the first half of the year.

Evergrande's yuan bond due 2022 rose 1 per cent to 94.5 yuan as at 9.45am, and its yuan bond due 2023 rose 2.33 per cent to 92.1 yuan.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

Government relief measures for developers hit by construction disruptions

CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline: DBS

ERA to hold virtual tours of over 140 projects this weekend

HDB resale prices rise for third consecutive month in September: SRX

Netflix tripling its office space in London with new headquarters, say sources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 11:46 AM
Technology

Indonesia adds Microsoft, others to list of tech firms that must pay VAT

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has added eight more technology companies, including Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Pte Ltd and...

Oct 9, 2020 11:42 AM
Transport

Waymo opens robo-taxi service to the public in US city

[SAN FRANCISCO] Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, opened its robo-taxi project to the...

Oct 9, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drift on stimulus uncertainty after Trump U-turn

[HONG KONG] Asian investors moved cautiously on Friday on uncertainty about the chances of a fresh US stimulus...

Oct 9, 2020 11:15 AM
Garage

PwC Singapore launches programme to help foreign startups enter South-east Asia

PWC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign startups expand into South-east Asia.

Oct 9, 2020 11:02 AM
Government & Economy

China joins deal to get Covid-19 vaccine to poorer nations

[BEIJING] China has signed up to a deal to ensure future Covid-19 vaccines are distributed to developing countries,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Singapore equities open flat on Friday; STI inches up 0.02%

Fincy's overlapping ranks raise concerns about structure

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for