Everton Road shophouse up for sale with S$7.5m guide price

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A FREEHOLD conservation shophouse at 9 Everton Road is up for sale via expression of interest (EOI) with an indicative price of S$7.5 million, sole marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield said on Tuesday.
The two-storey corner shophouse has an attic and is situated in the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes